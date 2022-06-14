HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Deputies still searching for drive-by shooting suspect

Harris County deputies are still looking for the man who killed a 7-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in East Harris County.

Police are looking for a silver and white 4-door sedan.

The detective on scene told us the 7-year-old was in his bed in his room at the front of the trailer just before 11 p.m. last night on McNair Street.

When the car pulled up to the home, the suspects opened fire.

According to deputies, the car targeted the trailer specifically, but they don’t have a reason why at this point.

TDCJ to resume inmate transport after pause

Starting this week, prisoners in Texas will once again be transported after a brief pause.

It comes after new security changes following the escape of prisoner, Gonzalo Lopez.

For starters, there will be three officers required on transport busses, enhanced search procedures beforehand, inmates determined high risk will be transported by themselves, and there will be new video surveillance equipment.

Deal reached on gun reform in Senate

Nearly three weeks after the Uvalde attack, the Senate says it has reached an agreement on what could be the most significant gun reform in decades.

A bipartisan group, including Texas Senator John Cornyn, drafted a plan that would strengthen background checks and expand restrictions for convicted domestic violence abusers.

The plan would also allocate funding for states that enact red flag laws and boost school security and mental health programs.

Right now, the plan does not call for raising the minimum age to buy an assault-style weapon.

South Texas mayor arrested, accused of bribery, fraud

A South Texas mayor has been arrested after a federal indictment accused him of committing bribery and fraud.

Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

The two-count indictment accuses Lopez of embezzling from the La Joya Independent School District. From March through August 2018, the district made purchases totaling about $70,000 from a business Lopez runs, the indictment alleges.

Lopez also is accused of offering a bribe to a district employee concerning those purchases. If convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison per count.

Police in Texas fatally shoot armed man at youth day camp

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

Authorities say no children, staff or officers were hurt in the Monday morning shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

Duncanville police say the man entered the lobby and fired a shot during a discussion with a staff member.

Police say the gunman then tried to enter a classroom containing children, but the door was locked. He fired one shot into the door.

Police say the man then went to the gym, which also contained children. That’s when police arrived and shot the man in an exchange of gunfire.

