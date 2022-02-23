HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police searching for man who raped woman in park

Houston police need help finding a man that they say raped a woman who was jogging at a southwest Houston park back in December.

He has a rosary tattoo on his lower right hand with four letters.

He is described a violent person who likely has done this before. If you recognize the sketch, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

Surveillance video shows robbery that led to tragic shooting

New video of the robbery that started the chain of events that led to the death of Arlene Alvarez was released on Tuesday.

Houston police hope this will help catch the suspect who robbed Tony Earls, who investigators say, then turn shot into the Alvarez vehicle, killing the 9-year-old.

Meanwhile, her family will be celebrating her life on Thursday.

Houston health official under investigation on paid leave

Barry Barnes, the Houston Health Department employee involved in last week’s FBI search warrant, is now on administrative leave.

He is a marketing specialist at the health department. City invoices show he approved the invoices of the company involved in the FBI investigation.

He has not been charged with any crime.

2 of 19 Austin officers charged were in cases that settled

Documents made public show two of the 19 Austin police officers indicted for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice were involved in cases that the city paid millions of dollars to settle.

The release of the documents Tuesday by the Travis County District Attorney’s office was the first time details including names of the officers charged were made public since prosecutors announced last week that a grand jury had decided the officers should face first-degree felonies.

All of the officers are charged with aggravated assault by a public servant over the injuries of a total of 10 people.

The charges came days after the Austin City Council approved a total of $10 million in settlements for two people injured by police in the protests.

Texas law firm agrees to review Oklahoma death penalty case

A Texas law firm says it has at least 20 attorneys ready to review the case of an Oklahoma death row inmate waiting to be executed.

A group of Republican House members announced Tuesday the Houston-based firm ReedSmith has agreed to review the case for free.

Fifty-nine-year-old Richard Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. Glossip was twice convicted of the killing and sentenced to die.

Both state and federal appellate courts have upheld his death sentence.

Glossip is the lead plaintiff in a federal case challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols. That trial is expected to begin in Oklahoma City next week.

