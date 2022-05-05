HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Search continues for missing Katy woman

The search is on for 63-year-old Sherry Noppe. She has dementia and was last seen walking her dog near Sparrows Ridge in Katy.

Texas Equusearch was out looking for her near George Bush Park.

Family members say Noppe is a fighter and will hopefully be found alive.

Mother, daughter drowned in Galveston pool, police say

Galveston police is still trying to find out how a mother and young daughter drowned in a motel pool overnight Tuesday.

Alissa Hunter, 33, and her 3-year-old daughter, Kylie Doyle, were pulled from the Rodeway Inn pool around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Witnesses tried to perform CPR on both of them, but they died at the hospital.

House leaders stick with Rep. Cuellar despite abortion stand

Just a day after Democrats recommitted to protecting abortion rights, a U.S. House leader on Wednesday campaigned in Texas alongside Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress.

The 17-year incumbent is in his toughest reelection campaign, facing a May 24 primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros, an immigration lawyer who supports abortion rights.

Cuellar finds himself at odds with his party just as Democrats are mostly united in outrage over the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark decision legalizing abortion.

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina rejected criticism that his campaigning with Cuellar undercuts the party’s election-year promises to defend the constitutional right to an abortion.

Ex-cop’s murder trial to remain in Fort Worth, judge rules

A judge has ruled a former Fort Worth police officer will face a murder trial next month in the city where he fatally shot a Black woman through a window of her mother’s home in 2019.

Judge David Hagerman denied a motion to move the case by the lawyers for Aaron Dean. They argued his trial for the killing of Atatiana Jefferson should got to another county because of media coverage they claimed had tainted the jury pool against the 37-year-old.

Dean’s trial has been delayed for years by the COVID-19 and Hagerman agreed to move it back a month to June 23.

Suspect in 1996 California stabbing death arrested in Texas

Authorities say a woman has been arrested in Texas for the 1996 stabbing death of her boyfriend in Southern California.

Jade Benning was taken into custody Tuesday near her home in Austin, Texas, according to police in Santa Ana, California. It wasn’t immediately known if the 48-year-old has an attorney.

Police responding to reports of a break-in on Jan. 4, 1996 found Christopher Harvey with multiple stab wounds at the Santa Ana apartment he shared with Benning.

Police say the case went cold until January 2020, when investigators received an anonymous letter implicating Benning in the slaying.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.