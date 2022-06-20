HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police searching for suspect in road rage shooting

La Porte police are looking for the gunman they say killed a man in a road rage shooting last Wednesday.

Eli Laughlin, 29, was heading home from work, when there was some sort of altercation with another driver on Highway 146 near Barbour’s Cut Boulevard.

Laughlin was shot and killed. The suspect was driving a dark grey color Chevy Colorado pickup truck.

Laughlin’s family says they hope witnesses will come forward to help police.

New catalytic converter ordinance now in effect

A new ordinance is in effect, making it illegal in Houston to sell a cut catalytic converter without proof of ownership.

The new rule is designed to make it harder for thieves to sell the stolen devices.

If someone doesn’t show proof of ownership, then it will result in a misdemeanor charge for each catalytic converter.

Documentary premieres during Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth celebrations were held in Galveston, where the holiday was born.

Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church held a special service with a documentary from students at Wiley College.

They said they feel a special responsibility to talk about Juneteenth because Wiley is the alma mater of Opal Lee, a Texas lawmaker who fought for years to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The church was founded in 1840 and is one of the oldest Black churches in Texas.

Odessa residents allowed to drink tap water again

Officials in the West Texas city of Odessa say residents may again safely drink tap water without having to boil it first.

The city said in a news release Saturday that the Texas Department of Environmental Quality has found the water safe and that necessary corrective actions have been completed to restore the quality of the water distributed by the city’s water system.

Area residents have been forced to rely on bottled water and tap water that was boiled to kill bacteria since an aging water main broke Monday afternoon.

Chairman: Voluntary testimony from Uvalde police uncertain

The chairman of a special state House committee taking testimony on the Uvalde school shooting says it is uncertain whether city police officials would testify voluntarily to the committee.

Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows said Uvalde school district officials, including district police, were forthcoming and transparent in their testimony as the committee held its first day of hearings Thursday in Uvalde.

After the first day of closed-door testimony, the Lubbock Republican said, “There is a question mark” about whether the Uvalde Police Department would testify voluntarily.

On Friday’s second day of hearings, he said, “we’ll see if they do that or not.”

