HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police continues search for killer of Cracker Barrel manager

The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a Cracker Barrel manager during an attempted robbery.

Friends and family gathered to remember Robin Baucom on Sunday night. She worked at the restaurant for 34 years.

Deputies say the suspect drove off in a 2018 or newer model metallic gray charger.

Reward offered for info on cold murder case

Sunday marked two years since a Houston mother was shot and killed while walking through a wooded lot along Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston.

The family of Juanisha Fortune was joined by Crime Stoppers, as they called for the public to help them solve this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect. You can remain anonymous.

Catholics hold mass in honor of MLK Day

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston held the 37th annual mass of remembrance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

it was held at the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart in downtown on Sunday. Daniel Cardinal DiNardo was on hand for the celebration.

There was also a performance by the Catholic African American Ministry choir.

New Texas voting law snags US citizens, mail ballot requests

The impact of a sweeping new voting law that Republicans pushed through last year over Democrats’ protests is drawing fire again.

Thousands of Texans, including some U.S. citizens, have received letters saying they have been flagged as potential non-citizens who could be kicked off voting rolls. And local elections officials say hundreds of mail-in ballot applications are being rejected for not including required new information.

As of Friday, Harris County officials said they had rejected more than 200 of 1,200 applications from voters in the Houston area. The Secretary of State’s office said in a statement Friday that counties should check with it on how to properly reject mail ballots.

Doubt raised in case of mom accused of putting son in trunk

A judge has found no probable cause to support a charge a Houston mother faces after being accused of placing her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 41-year-old mother had been charged by prosecutors with endangering a child after authorities say her son was found Jan. 3 in her car’s trunk at a drive-thru testing site in northwest Houston.

But during a court hearing Thursday, state District Judge Chris Morton ruled prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to support the charge.

A spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors will review evidence before deciding how to proceed in the case.

Prosecutor: Texas attorney general violated open records law

A district attorney says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state’s open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

The Austin-based Travis County district attorney’s office told the Republican attorney general in a letter Thursday that he had four days to remedy the issue or face a lawsuit.

Paxton’s office has not responded to a request for comment Friday.

Several news organizations have requested his communications from around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, event under the Texas Public Information Act.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.