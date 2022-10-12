HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Second man found guilty in Spring murders

A second man has been found guilty in the execution-style murders of a Spring couple.

Jurors convicted Erick Peralta of capital murder in the deaths of Jenny and Bao Lam. They were bound and shot in their home four years ago.

Peralta was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He was one of three men charged in the crime. One has been found guilty and another is awaiting trial.

Man accused in Club Onyx shooting arrested in Dallas

A man accused of shooting and killing a security guard last month was captured in Dallas.

Anthony Glen Jones is charged with the murder of 32-year-old DeLaunte Maxie.

Investigators say Jones got into an argument with Maxie while he was working at Club Onyx in the Galleria-area last month.

Jones left, then allegedly returned and shot Maxie.

Paetow HS football coach steps down amid police investigation

Paetow High School’s head football coach Lonnie Teagle is stepping down amid a police investigation.

Katy ISD told ABC 13 is that its police department investigated an allegation.

They say the case has now been referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Texas governor’s race surpasses $100M in money raised

Democrat Beto O’Rourke says his campaign for Texas governor raised another $25 million over the past three months as a big-spending race with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott enters the final stretch.

The former El Paso congressman has now raised more than $57 million this year for what has become one of America’s most expensive races of the 2022 midterms.

Abbott’s campaign had not yet released its latest figures ahead of a Tuesday deadline. The two-term governor is one of the most prolific GOP fundraisers in the country and had previously reported raising more than $30 million through the first half of the year.

Court rejects Black Texas death row inmate’s race bias claim

A divided Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Black Texas death row inmate who argued he didn’t get a fair trial because jurors who convicted him objected to interracial marriage.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented Tuesday from the court’s order turning away the appeal from inmate Andre Thomas. He was sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, who was white, and two children.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that juries shouldn’t be tainted by potential racial biases. On the all-white jury were three people who expressed their disapproval of interracial marriage, including one who wrote on a questionnaire: “I think we should stay with our blood line.”

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.