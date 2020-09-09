ICYMI – September 9, 2020

Thanks for catching up with us at CW39.com! Here’s what you missed.

Houston Happenings with Maggie Flecknoe…

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

After an unsuccessful search for buyers, Luby’s announced that it plans to liquidate and distribute net proceeds to stockholders. Luby’s plan for liquidation includes a sale of real estate and closing of locations. Before liquidation is approved, the company could still accept an offer from a buyer. Luby’s will hold a special meeting to seek approval for its plan. There are more than 10 locations in Houston.

“Fuel Up” will be delivering 1,000 safety bundle kits, that will include hand sanitizer and masks. The kit is a way to “jump-start” the fall semester with the necessary tools to keep them safe and lessen the spread of COVID-19. Move in day begins at 2 Thursday afternoon.

GO TIGERS!!!

The Dallas Zoo is showing off a litter of three African lion cubs! Zoo officials say the cubs are bonding with their mother, Bahati, behind the scenes and getting regular check ups. This is the first litter of three cubs born at the Dallas Zoo since 1974.

With all the construction going on around Houston, we aren’t the only ones feeling the frustration of slow traffic due to infrastructure construction. Texas is the top state for infrastructure. Here’s a look…

Hurricane Laura Relief – CW39s Maria Sotolongo talked with folks in Louisiana still struggling after Hurricane Laura.

The State Board of Education is hearing input from hundreds of Texans on proposed changes to the health education standards for elementary, middle, and high school students. Some of the changes include: introducing discussion about puberty in fourth grade and adding specifics on contraceptives and abstinence, for middle and high school students.