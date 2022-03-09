HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Serial killer returns to Texas to face more charges

Convicted killer William Reece is back in southeast Texas to face charges in the deaths of three women.

Reece is already sentenced to death in Oklahoma for the murder of a young woman there.

He is also charged with killing Laura Smither from Friendswood, Jessica Cain from Tiki Island, and Kelli Ann Cox from Denton. All the murders happened in the late 1990s.

Reece is sitting in the Friendswood jail right now.

HISD teacher arrested, charged with sex assault of student

A longtime HISD elementary teacher has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child for allegedly abusing one of his students.

Court documents outline the accusations against Bradley Scottrose.

The alleged abuse happened during the 2016-2017 school year – the victim was in the second grade.

1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

A Texas man has been convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol last year with a holstered handgun.

It’s a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot.

A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack.

The verdict could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases. It could give Justice Department prosecutors more leverage in plea negotiations and discourage other defendants from gambling on trials of their own.

University gets collection from lawyer who argued ‘Roe’ case

Papers, pictures and other artifacts belonging to the late Texas lawyer Sarah Weddington will become part of Texas Woman’s University’s permanent collection.

At the age of 26, Weddington successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The university in Denton said Tuesday that before Weddington died at 76 in December, she donated her papers to TWU’s Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership.

Over her career, Weddington was also a state lawmaker, adviser to President Jimmy Carter and a professor, teaching at TWU and the University of Texas at Austin.

Oilfield company, executive indicted in gas deaths of couple

A West Texas oilfield company and a company executive have been indicted in the 2019 poisonous gas deaths of a worker and his wife.

Odessa-based Aghorn Operating Inc. and Aghorn Vice President Trent Day are charged with violating federal clean air and water laws and obstructing a federal job safety investigation.

They’re also accused of making false statements on forms documenting the mechanical integrity of Aghorn’s injection wells.

Aghorn also is charged with three job safety crimes causing the deaths. Jacob and Natalee Dean died Oct. 26, 2019, after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas at an Aghorn pump house in Odessa.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.