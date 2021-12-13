HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Shooting at Baytown vigil leaves one dead

One person is dead, and 13 others are injured after a shooting in Baytown on Sunday night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said someone drove up on a crowd of people gathered for a vigil for recent murder victim before opening fire.

Many of the injured drove themselves to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. From there, a fight broke out after so many people tried to make their way inside. Of the 13 injured, three were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center by helicopter.

Eyewitnesses tell ABC13 that two of the people shot were a pastor and his wife, who were at the vigil to pray for the family.

Authorities make arrest in constable deputy shooting

Houston police and Fort Bend County deputies confirm there has been an arrest in the murder of a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputy who was working an extra security job outside a north Houston bar.

Deputies Kareem Atkins, Darryl Garrett, and Juaquim Barthen were shot at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge back in October. Atkins was killed in the shooting.

Barthen was shot in the foot and released from the hospital shortly after the shooting. Garrett remains in the hospital.

Houston police said there will likely be a press conference later this morning.

