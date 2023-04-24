HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man arrested for shooting in east Houston Walmart

A Walmart on Wallisville Road off Beltway 8 reopened after a man opened fire in the store Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say two men were fighting, when it escalated, and shots were fired.

One was taken in for questioning, the other man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

What started the argument or how the two know each other is still under investigation.

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Taylor Swift concert-goer

We now know the name of the man who was hit and killed on the Southwest Freeway last Friday night.

Jacob Bancroft and his sister April were coming home from a Taylor Swift concert when their car broke down.

April says her brother was trying to push the car to off the highway when he was hit by another driver.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Alan Hayes, initially didn’t stop but was arrested a short time later. He’s charged with a DWI.

TEA finishing up application process for new HISD board

The Texas Education Agency is now going through applications to choose the new Houston ISD board of managers.

Reports say 462 people submitted applications.

The state is going to put in a new superintendent and nine managers to run the district for the next few years.

Some of the applicants are going through governance courses, which started this weekend.

The TEA plans to have the new board in place by June 1.

9 teenagers injured in shooting at prom after-party in Texas

A sheriff’s office in Texas says nine teenagers were shot in a home at a prom after-party attended by hundreds.

Deputies in Jasper County said they responded just after midnight to shots fired at a home where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The statement says about 250 people were there at the time of the shooting.

Officials say a second shooting within the city limits of Jasper occurred shortly after, and a possible connection between the two is being investigated. Officials say that “people of interest are being questioned.”

3,000 migrants begin walk north from southern Mexico

Around 3,000 migrants have begun what they call a mass protest procession through southern Mexico to demand the end of detention centers like the one that caught fire last month, killing 40 people.

The migrants set out early Sunday from the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border. They say their aim is to reach Mexico City. But in the past many participants have continued on to the U.S. border.

The migrants are mainly from Central America, Cuba, Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia. Organizer Irineo Mújica said they are demanding the dissolution of the country’s immigration agency, whose officials have been blamed in the March 27 fire.

