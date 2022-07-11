HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Shootout leaves one dead, toddler in victim’s car

One man is dead after a shootout in broad daylight in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, and police said a 2-year-old was inside the victim’s car during the shooting.

Houston police say there was an argument between the suspect and the victim and the suspect opened fire.

The victim shot back, then drove away from the shooting scene on Hillcroft Avenue, and he later crashed into a fence.

Call Crime Stoppers if you know anything that can help investigators.

Family mourns victim of murder-suicide

Family and friends attended the memorial service for a League City woman who was killed a murder-suicide last week.

Investigators say the husband of Julia Dykina killed her, then himself.

They were found in their home by their children.

Dykina is from Ukraine, and ABC13 spoke to her back in March, as she worked to get her children home during the early days of the Russian invasion.

The family created a GoFundMe to help the children.

Houston woman dies in crash in Guatemala

A Houston woman was killed in a car accident in Guatemala while visiting family.

Mayra Carrales de Gutierrez, 38, died in her native country more than a week ago, when the car she was riding in was hit by a truck. Carrales de Gutierrez died instantly.

Carrales de Gutierrez’s father was driving the car. He is in the hospital in critical condition.

Her eldest daughter says her mom went to visit her sister who was in the hospital at the time.

DNA testing results in arrest in Texas couple’s 2005 killing

Authorities have arrested a woman in the killing of a Texas couple who was found beaten to death in their home more than 17 years ago.

Shelley Susan Thompson has been charged with capital murder in the April 2005 deaths of 80-year-old Antonio Rodriguez and his 77-year-old wife Luz. The couple’s daughter found them in their home in Cleveland, located about 45 miles northeast of Houston.

DNA found at the crime scene pointed to Thompson, who was interviewed while she was in state prison on an unrelated charge. Authorities say the DNA Thompson provided to investigators matched evidence found at the crime scene.

Thompson, who was on parole, was arrested Friday.

Pay raises to address staff shortages at Texas youth prisons

Texas’ juvenile prison system is giving employees pay raises to address high staff turnover and staffing shortages that earlier this week prompted officials to stop accepting new children into its facilities.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced Friday that direct-care staff, including correctional officers and case managers, will be getting 15% pay raises.

The salary increases had been temporary following an emergency measure in April but will now be permanent.

Interim Executive Director Shandra Carter says the permanent pay raises are “the first step in stabilizing the agency.”

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.