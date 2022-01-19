HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Shootout leaves one dead, one injured in northwest Houston

There are more details about a shootout that left a man dead and another injured outside a Whataburger parking lot off of 290, near Hollister. Police say this all happened next to the drive thru of the restaurant.

It started as an argument between two men and ended with an exchange of gunfire, according to Houston police.

One man died in the parking lot, and another showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police tell us they have a third person detained who was possibly involved in the shootout.

Houston Sports Awards postponed until April

The Harris County Sports Authority says it is postponing next month’s 2022 Houston Sports Awards until April.

The Sports Authority says this decision came out of an abundance of caution due to COVID concerns. The statement says the health and safety of athletes, guests, and staff remains their top priority.

The event is now scheduled for April 20th.

Cody Johnson named grand marshal for rodeo parade

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has chosen country singer Cody Johnson as the grand marshal for the 2022 downtown rodeo parade.

The parade kicks off the rodeo’s 90th anniversary.

Johnson is from a small town in Trinity County and will also play the first RodeoHouston concert of the year on Feb. 28.

Texas wildfire forces evacuations; planned burn may be cause

A wildfire whipped by gusty winds in a Central Texas state park has forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in the city of Bastrop, the site of a deadly blaze a decade ago.

Officials said a prescribed burn Tuesday at Bastrop State Park may have been the cause. No injuries have been reported.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said about 250 families have been asked to evacuate as a precaution. The Texas Forest Service says the 640-acre fire is 10% contained.

Texas Parks and Wildlife head Carter Smith said weather conditions seemed OK for a prescribed burn Tuesday morning, but the fire crew noticed “spotting” outside the perimeter of the planned burn by midday. The embers could have been blown outside the perimeter.

Political aide to Texas agriculture commissioner indicted

A longtime aide to the Texas Agriculture Commissioner has been indicted on charges of soliciting thousands of dollars in bribes from farmers in exchange for licenses to produce hemp.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Todd Smith, a top aid to Commissioner Sid Miller, was indicted Tuesday by a Travis County grand jury.

Smith, who was arrested in May, faces charges theft and commercial bribery. Under Texas law governing the hemp industry, licenses are supposed to cost $100.

Smith was accused of soliciting tens of thousands in cash from prospective applicants. Smith’s attorney says Smith is not guilty of the charges.

