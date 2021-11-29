ICYMI: Shots fired at restaurant, 2 killed in possible DWI incident, McConaughey nixes run for governor

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Shots fired near Galleria-area restaurant

Shots were fired at a Galleria-area restaurant right in the middle of the busy dinner rush.

Houston police say a man attempted to rob the Russo’s Pizzeria off of Westheimer on Sunday night. At some point, the suspect fired his gun with families with children dining nearby.

No one was hit and the suspect took off.

Two killed in alleged DWI incident

Two people were killed in a crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver.

Deputies say Charles Clark t-boned a pickup on Veterans Memorial in northwest Harris County on Saturday night.

Sabino Angón Martinez, 62, was in the driver’s seat and died at the scene. His wife, 60-year-old Lilia Angón, was in the passenger’s seat and died at the hospital.

Clark went to the hospital with minor injuries. Deputies say he is facing intoxication manslaughter charges.

McConaughey decides not to run for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey is ending speculation that he might run for governor of Texas.

The actor and Texas native released a video on Twitter Sunday night confirming he will not run.

He says he will instead support businesses and foundations that are “creating pathways for people to succeed in life.”

