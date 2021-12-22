HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Two dead after small plane collided, crashed near Fulshear

Witnesses say a small Cessna plane collided with a paraglider, according to the Federal Aviation Association. Two people died in the accident.

It happened near the Fulshear area near Bowser Road, south of FM 1093, but north of the Brazos River. This is the third plane crash that has happened in the Houston area in the past few weeks.

Local BBQ restaurant robbed, third one this week

Hard earned money taken from employees of a Garden Oaks restaurant by thieves.

Gabby’s BBQ is the third local business in northwest Houston to get broken in to over the weekend. Owners tell us they came in through the drive-thru window and broke into the safe. About $2,500 in tips was stolen, and the money was going to be given out to their staff.

Judge: 82% of Fort Bend County COVID cases are omicron variant

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says 82% of people out there that are coming down with COVID-19 are testing positive for the omicron variant.

George says there were initially there were three cases, all of which only showed mild symptoms. George also said there are plenty of vaccines available, and people don’t need to make appointments at county facilities.

We know that the best defense we can have against the various COVID variants is the vaccine. Enjoy our holidays, but do it safely. If it's time for your booster, please don't wait. If you haven't been vaccinated, seek a medical professional and make the best decision for you. pic.twitter.com/pDpVleNCIE — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) December 21, 2021

US Homeland Security agents to test use of body cameras

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says dozens of agents will wear body cameras for the first time as part of six-month pilot project.

ICE officials say members of SWAT-like teams who work for a component of ICE known as Homeland Security Investigations will use body cams in Houston, Newark, New Jersey, and New York during the test.

The teams make arrests and execute search warrants in transnational federal cases involving such crimes as drug and human trafficking and fraud. ICE plans to expand the pilot to include the officers who carry out immigration enforcement.

Retired Dallas Morning News reporter dies in car crash

DALLAS (AP) — Retired Dallas Morning News reporter Wayne Slater, who covered the rise of Texas governors Ann Richards and George W. Bush, has died in a car crash. He was 74.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman says Slater died Monday after his vehicle collided with a pickup. The crash happened near Florence, north of Austin and where Slater lived.

Slater retired from the newspaper in 2014 after three decades there. Slater previously worked for The Associated Press in West Virginia, Kansas, Illinois and Colorado. He co-wrote two books about Bush adviser Karl Rove.

Former president Bush called Slater “a hard-working and insightful reporter.”

Texas police search for girl, 3, last seen at playground

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening at an apartment complex playground.

Authorities don’t yet know whether Lina Sardar Khil wandered away from the playground or if she was taken by someone.

Police Chief William McManus says the child was last seen between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday at the playground within a gated apartment complex.

Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, tells San Antonio TV station KENS that the family moved to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2019. He says the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.