Son shoots possible home invader, killing him

A man allegedly pretending to be a healthcare worker is dead after forcing his way into a southeast Houston home.

Police say the man tried to trick the homeowner telling her he was with home health care. She didn’t fall for it and called her son, who shot the intruder.

The case is now being referred to a grand jury to determine if charges are warranted.

Spring Valley Village parts ways with police chief

Police chief Lloyd Evans and the city of Spring Valley Village are now parting ways.

City officials say Evans authorized $300,000 in overtime to pay himself.

City leaders met Tuesday during the council meeting to discuss an agreement. Evans didn’t speak during the meeting.

What is still unknown is when he plans to officially leave his job or the status of that $300,000 in overtime payments.

Evans is currently on administrative leave with pay.

Space shuttle simulator now at Lone Star Flight Museum

NASA’s Space Shuttle Motion Base Simulator settled into its new home on Tuesday at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

The simulator has been used to support space shuttle astronaut training at NASA for 35 years. It will now become an interactive exhibit at the museum.

Suit: Ex-prosecutor worked for judge in Texas woman’s case

A Texas woman has sued claiming her decades-old drug conviction was one of more than 300 cases tainted by a prosecutor who was simultaneously doing legal work for the judges hearing those cases.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday by Erma Wilson is part of the continued fallout from Weldon Petty’s years working for the Midland County District Attorney’s Office while also being paid as a law clerk for the judges before whom he argued cases.

Wilson alleges Petty worked for the judge on her case and helped his fellow prosecutors.

Petty declined to comment. He was disbarred last year.

Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions

Yelp will cover the travel expenses of employees who must travel out of state for abortions, joining the ranks of major employers trying to help workers affected by restrictions in Texas and other states.

The benefit announced Tuesday covers all 4,000 employees at the online review service but seems most likely to have its biggest immediate impact on its 200 workers in Texas, which has passed a law banning abortions within the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

New York’s Citigroup recently disclosed plans to do the same for its more than 200,000 employees, 8,000 of them in Texas.

Uber and Lyft are paying the legal fees for drivers who could get sued under the new Texas law for transporting passengers to clinics.

American Airlines sees revenue recovery but higher costs too

At American Airlines, revenue is higher than expected but so are costs.

The airline said Tuesday that first-quarter revenue will be a tick better than Wall Street expected.

That’s an indication that demand for travel has been strong and fares are rising.

However, revenue is still expected to be 16% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. And costs are rising faster than American expected just a month ago.

The mixed outlook from American could provide a hint of what other airlines will say when they begin reporting financial results for the quarter, starting with Delta Air Lines on Wednesday.

