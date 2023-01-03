HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Passengers doubtful in Southwest refunding money from cancelled flights

Now that Southwest Airlines is catching up after last week’s meltdown, passengers affected by the cancellations are beginning the process of getting their money back.

The airline says those caught up in the mess will be reimbursed, but passengers say they doubtful they will receive their money back.

Southwest was asked if ticket type affects refund eligibility, especially if you had one of their “Wanna Get Away” tickets.

The airline responded by saying, “Customers whose flights were canceled are eligible for a refund.”

Teen charged with kidnapping baby due in court

The woman charged with stealing another woman’s 2-day-old baby is due back in court on Tuesday.

Kristie Julian, 19, was arrested on Dec. 30. A neighbor said over the weekend the mother was being dropped off with her baby when the car drove off with the newborn still inside.

The baby is back with her mother.

2-time Texas national champion coach Gustafson dead at 91

Tributes pour in after Texas lost a baseball icon.

Longtime University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson died Monday. He was 91 years old.

Gustafson coached UT to 2 national titles and 17 trips to the College World Series, racking up more than 1,400 wins in his Hall of Fame career.

Gustafson played on the Longhorns team that made it to the 1952 College World Series. He returned to the program as head coach from 1968 to 1996 and compiled 1,466 career wins.

Gustafson coached the Longhorns to national championships in 1975 and 1983 and 22 Southwest Conference championships.

Gang leader freed in Mexico prison attack that killed 17

Mexican authorities have raised the death toll from an attack on a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas to 17.

Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that 10 of the dead were prison guards who were attacked by gunmen who arrived early Sunday in armored vehicles.

Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos said the soldiers and state police who retook control of the prison found 10 “VIP” cells outfitted with televisions and other comforts. One even had a safe filled with cash.

In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 dead.

Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year

Tesla says it sold a record 1.3 million electric vehicles last year. But the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to grow the company’s sales by 50% nearly every year.

The figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021. But it was shy of the 1.4 million needed to reach the company’s 50% growth target.

Sales grew 40% year over year, while production climbed 47% to 1.37 million.

