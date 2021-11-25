ICYMI: Spring woman killed was pregnant, consumers are still spending, safety tips on frying your turkey

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Woman killed by boyfriend was pregnant

A Spring woman who was killed on Monday was pregnant, according to her family.

Shaterica Anderson’s longtime boyfriend, Johnny Ray Landry, has been charged in her murder.

Anderson may have also been the victim in an assault case last year. That involved a now-fired Harris County sheriff’s deputy.

Consumers are still spending despite inflation, supply woes

Supply chain issues are making everything harder to find this shopping season. Then add in inflation, which is making everything more expensive.

But neither of those things seem to matter much to shoppers, who are already spending more.

The one kink: you may be waiting a while for all those goodies you ordered, so experts say be patient.

Take precautions with frying your turkey, especially in the rain

Make sure you’re watching the weather because the rain could affect your dinner plans if you’re planning on deep frying a turkey.

The Houston Fire Department says deep fryers should always be used outdoors and away from anything that can burn.

But you don’t want to cook in the rain because if water touches hot cooking oil, it could splatter, leading to burns.

It might be tempting to use the fryer in the garage or indoors to avoid the rain. But that’s a fire hazard.

So if you didn’t deep-fry the turkey today, you may be using the oven tomorrow if it’s raining.

