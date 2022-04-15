HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man surrenders after long standoff in Alvin

An hours long standoff ended Thursday night in Alvin.

Police say 35-year-old Reece Crisp was stealing catalytic converters in the Heights, before leading police on a motorcycle chase to Brazoria County.

Crisp ran into this house where he kept police and SWAT teams from several agencies at bay until surrendering Thursday night.

He faces charges now in both Houston and Brazoria County.

Victim identified in shooting outside gym

New details have emerged following Wednesday’s shooting outside a gym in southwest Harris County.

Police released the name of the victim who was critically hurt, identified as 27-year-old Frederick Alexander.

The incident happened at the Fitness Connection off of Highway 6. According to deputies, there was a fight possibly over a basketball game inside the gym.

Police search for Galleria-area apartment thieves

Houston police are looking for four suspects who broke into a high-rise apartment on North Post Oak near San Felipe.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon on April 1, as investigators said the thieves likely followed a resident inside then forced their way into someone else’s apartment.

Detectives believe this same crew is responsible for a similar burglary a week earlier in the same area.

Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer

Almost 20 years after a North Texas police officer was shot and injured by a man who had just robbed a bank, authorities say they used DNA to identify the suspect, who was found dead in Oklahoma as they prepared to arrest him.

Authorities said Wednesday that Mark Alan Long was found dead Sunday near a cell tower in southeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities say that while they believe he killed himself, a medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

In March 2003, North Richland Hills police Officer Jeff Garner was shot in the ankle as he tried to pull over a man for a traffic violation.

NTSB: Main rotor blade struck tail boom on doomed helicopter

Federal investigators say they found main rotor impact marks next to a tail boom that separated from a helicopter just before a crash near Dallas.

In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said impact marks agents found adjacent to the boom separation were consistent with in-flight contact.

Agents found no evidence of any pre-separation failures.

A student helicopter pilot and a flight instructor died in the March 25 crash in a vacant lot in a Rowlett, Texas, commercial strip.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter lose its tail rotor and spin uncontrollably before crashing and burning.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.