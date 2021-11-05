ICYMI: Still searching for suspects in home invasion shooting, former HPD officer makes bond, DOJ sues Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Search continues for suspects in home invasion shooting

Deputies are still looking for the person who they say shot a man to death inside a northeast Harris County home.

Authorities believe he may have been killed in a home invasion and the suspect or suspects likely assumed no one was home on Kingslake Forest Drive.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.

Former HPD sergeant makes bond, must wear GPS monitor

The former Houston police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl has had his bond conditions set.

Tung Tran posted his $260,000 bond on Thursday. The 23-year veteran will have to wear a GPS monitor and will have a curfew.

DOJ sues Texas over voting bill

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas and the Texas secretary of state over certain restrictive voting procedures imposed by Texas Senate Bill 1.

The complaint says the bill violates the voting rights act by restricting assistance for voters who have a disability, and to answer questions voters may have while at the polls.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.