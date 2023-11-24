HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Super Feast feed over 30,000 people

For the 45th year in a row, tens of thousands of Houstonians got a free Thanksgiving meal at this year’s Super Feast.

According to Feeding America, there are nearly 700,000 people in Harris County who don’t have enough food.

To try and ease some of the stress around this holiday meal, the Houston Super Feast fed 30,000 people turkey lunches.

Dead man found near Third Ward apartment, HPD says

Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead behind an apartment in Third Ward.

Investigators say the man had injuries to his head, hands and feet — but they aren’t exactly sure how he died.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide.

Man recovers after road rage shooting on Katy Freeway

A north Houston man is counting his blessings after a road rage shooting nearly took his life.

He was shot in the back of the neck on Monday on the Katy Freeway near Eldridge Parkway. The victim says the attack was unprovoked.

He was shot in the back of the neck, but the bullet didn’t hit any vital organs or arteries.

Pilot tried to pull out of landing before plane crashed on the doorstep of a Plano mall

A Federal Aviation Administration incident report says the pilot of a small plane that crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Plano was trying to pull out of a landing before the accident.

The Dallas Morning News reports that records released Wednesday show the pilot aborted a landing before the plane crashed on Tuesday.

Plano police on Wednesday identified the pilot, who died in the crash, as 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald of Arizona. Authorities say nobody on the ground was injured.

Photos from the scene show the wreckage in a parking space just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano. The crash is under investigation.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.