Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in NW Houston

Houston police arrested a man in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

Police said Darius Sims got into a fight with 19-year-old Darius Thompson at a Whataburger in northwest Houston two days ago.

Moments later, investigators said Sims pulled out a gun and shot Thompson, who later died.

Sims appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Questions arise from murder-suicide in Crosby

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the teens who died in a murder-suicide on Wednesday in Crosby.

The connection between the three teenagers have not been confirmed. Investigators continue to process the scene, taking photos and collecting evidence in order to understand what happened.

Hidalgo: Large number of voting registration applications rejected

According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, 35% of the mail-in applications have been rejected based on new requirements recently passed in the previous legislative session.

Right now, only voters 65 years and older can receive a mail-in ballot. But they have to be requested, as county elections administrators cannot send out applications.

And identification rules are stricter, meaning if your application does not exactly match what is on file, your application will be rejected.

Texas sues Google over local radio ads for its smartphones

Texas’ attorney general is suing Google, alleging the company asked radio DJs to record personal endorsements for smartphones that they hadn’t used or been provided.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton says in the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County that Google engaged in false and misleading practices in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act.

A Google spokesman says the attorney general’s allegations “appear to misrepresent what occurred.”

The lawsuit says Google hired iHeartMedia in October 2019 to have its radio personalities record the advertisements for the Pixel 4, a Google-brand smartphone.

Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority seem sympathetic to Sen. Ted Cruz in his challenge to a provision of campaign finance law that limits the repayment of federal candidates’ loans to their campaigns.

The Texas Republican says the provision has the effect of deterring the loans. The issue before the court during Wednesday’s arguments is limited but could signal how open the six-justice conservative majority may be to other challenges to campaign finance law.

A decision in the case is expected in the next few months, just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections intensifies.

