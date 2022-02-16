HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Two Texas sheriff deputies have been shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston.

Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez said the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired. He said when deputies arrived the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Houston police say a man who had just been robbed at an ATM opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby.

The girl later died at a hospital. Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime.

Arlene was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth largest city within a week. Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack Feb. 8.

Two of the teens injured in Monday’s stabbing at a park in Katy are stable in the hospital.

Police saying a fight broke out at Beckendorff Park. Seven teens, ranging from ages 16 to 19, were injured, three of them were stabbed.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the violence.

Harris County deputies said that they found a knife, baseball bats and blunt instruments at the park.

The teens are all believed to be students in Katy ISD and they suffered stab wounds.

Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on Texas beach

One of two people charged with capital murder for the 2019 deaths of a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach has pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge.

Amanda Noverr was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies, including murder, under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the plea comes three months after co-defendant Adam C. Williams pleaded guilty to capital murder.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing James and Michelle Butler as they passed through Texas en route to Florida.

