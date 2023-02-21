HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Police name suspected shooter of 3 teen girls in Galena Park murder-suicide

There is more information about the man accused of killing three teens in a heinous murder-suicide in Galena Park.

Law enforcement sources have identified the killer as 38-year-old Humberto Valdez-Saldana.

Police say he killed his girlfriend’s two teen daughters and a teenage neighbor.

Then they say he raped the woman’s 12-year-old girl before killing himself on Saturday night, while the mother was away.

The 12-year-old escaped the house with her 1-year-old niece.

Child still hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

Police are looking for a driver who hit a 3-year-old in southeast Houston.

She was playing outside on Peachtree near Hirsch Road Monday morning when a speeding silver or gray Toyota S-U-V hit her and then took off, police said.

At last check, the little girl was stable at the hospital.

Former NBA, NFL team owner, businessman Red McCombs dies

A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and a longtime businessman, Billy Joe “Red” McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio.

McCombs’ family said in a statement Monday that McCombs died Sunday at age 95. A cause of death was not given, but the statement said McCombs died peacefully surrounded by his family.

McCombs owned the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA on two separate occasions. He also once owned the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.

McCombs also owned various businesses that included auto dealerships, the oil and gas industry, real estate, cattle ranches and radio stations.

Supreme Court won’t upset Arkansas anti-Israel boycott law

The Supreme Court has refused to step into a legal fight over state laws that require contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel.

The justices on Tuesday rejected an appeal on behalf of an alternative weekly newspaper in Little Rock, Arkansas, that objected to a state law that reduces fees paid to contractors that refuse to sign the pledge.

The full federal appeals court in St. Louis upheld the law, overturning a three-judge panel’s finding that it violated constitutional free speech rights.

Similar measures in Arizona, Kansas and Texas were initially blocked by courts, prompting lawmakers to focus only on larger contracts. Arkansas’ law applies to contracts worth $1,000 or more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.