Teen dies from drowning in Cypress Creek

A 16-year-old teenager from Honduras is dead after a Monday afternoon fishing trip on Cypress Creek in Humble.

Relatives say Edwin Mejia was out with his uncles when he slipped on a steep riverbank and went under the water.

One uncle tried to rescue him but couldn’t. Family members say Mejia leaves behind a wife.

Authorities: Suspected killer of grandfather shot by police

The man accused of shooting and killing grandfather Clifton Zeno at a McDonald’s last month was identified Monday as a suspect shot and killed by police about a week later.

Police say officers were trying to arrest Albert Riascos on March 2 for that fatal shooting when he fired at them. They fired back, killing him.

Zeno’s family says it is grateful for the news.

Oil billionaire GOP donor sues Beto O’Rourke for defamation

A Texas oil pipeline billionaire is suing Beto O’Rourke for defamation after the Democrat criticized his $1 million donation to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign following last year’s deadly winter blackout.

O’Rourke on Monday called the lawsuit frivolous.

The former presidential candidate has criticized Abbott for accepting a $1 million donation from Kelcy Warren, the chairman of Energy Transfer.

O’Rourke says the two-term governor let energy companies off the hook by not mandating more significant industry oversight or weatherization.

A spokeswoman for Abbott says their campaign has nothing to do with the lawsuit.

Man accused of pandemic loan, unemployment aid fraud

A former New Orleans resident faces federal charges that he fraudulently received a pandemic business aid loan and unemployment benefits.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans’ office said Monday that 46-year-old Stacy V. Santemore, now of Houston, is charged with making false statements and theft of government funds. He was charged last week in New Orleans.

Prosecutors accuse Santemore of fraudulently obtaining a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of more than $89,000 and more than $1,000 in unemployment benefits while he was working for Amtrak.

Santemore has not entered a plea. His first court appearance is set for later this month.

Jury to begin deliberating in 1st trial over Capitol riot

A federal jury is scheduled to begin deliberating Tuesday in the case against a Texas man who is the first person to be tried on criminal charges stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jurors heard attorneys’ closing arguments on Monday for the trial of Guy Wesley Reffitt.

A prosecutor said Reffitt led a mob that overwhelmed police officers and became the first group of rioters to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt’s attorney said he is prone to bragging, exaggerating and embellishing.

Reffitt is charged with storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police officers and threatening his teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.