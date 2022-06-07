HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teen killed in crash in Brays Bayou

Rescue crews have found the body of a teenage girl in Brays Bayou.

The car she was in crashed into the water after the driver lost control and it went off the bridge on Broadway near Hockley street.

Officials on scene say three teens were in the car when it crashed.

A teen boy and teen girl were able to get out, but that second teen girl was not able to escape the vehicle.

The Harris County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and release her identity.

Law enforcement would not confirm any school or schools that the teens attend.

TDCJ to review inmate transport policies

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice just announced it is suspending the transport of inmates and reviewing its transportation policies.

This comes after inmate Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody last month, while being moved from one jail to another for medical treatment.

Investigators say Lopez killed Tomball grandfather Mark Collins and four of his grandsons last Friday, while hiding out in the Centerville area.

This announcement from the TDCJ comes after State Sen. John Whitmire called for the suspension of transporting inmates until more safeguards are put in place.

Meanwhile, a vigil for the Collins family was held at Farney Elementary School in Cypress Monday night.

Former Russian prisoner gives support for Brittany Griner

Leaders held a rally Monday night calling for the release of WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner, who’s been detained in Russia since February.

Supporters were outside the Toyota Center. Among them was Trevor Reed, a Marine veteran from Texas who was just released from a Russian prison in April after nearly three years in detention.

He talked about the living conditions for Griner and Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia.

Pastor shot at by Uvalde gunman recounts terror in sermon

One of the first people shot at by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, is now trying to comfort the community.

Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home both came under fire as they were across the street from Robb Elementary School last month.

Neither was injured, and Limones preached about the horror on Sunday at the small church where he serves as pastor. He says Satan brought confusion and hurt, but the believers have a defense in their faith.

While townspeople are hurting badly right now and seeking answers, Limones says they need to come together and are surrounded by love.

Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign

The company best known for developing the Taser says it’s halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone.

The decision by Axon comes as a majority of its ethics board resigned over the project.

Axon CEO Rick Smith says last week’s announcement about the drone was designed to initiate a conversation about a potential solution after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

But Smith said Axon would pause its work after a backlash from the public and the ethics board.

Nine members of the board said Monday they’re resigning over Smith’s decision to press forward with his announcement about the project despite their concerns.

