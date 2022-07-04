HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teen drowns while swimming in Lake Houston

There’s a growing memorial for a teenager who drowned in Lake Houston over the weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Isaac Lagunas was swimming with friends Saturday, when he didn’t come back up.

Isaac’s friends say he was a caring person.

Other parents said there needs to be more signs by the water as a safety precaution.

Vigil for slain pastor, family searching for answers

A prayer march was held Sunday for Pastor Ronald Mouton.

The beloved pastor was killed last week in a road rage incident.

The search for the shooter continues.

His family said they just want closure and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Child killed, another injured in shooting

The search continues for the person who shot and killed a 5-year-old child early Sunday morning.

An 8-year-old was also injured.

The children were in the car with their mother when the shooting happened near Rushcreek and Northborough.

Prosecutor won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

Prosecutors say they won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

The Dallas Morning News and the Houston Chronicle report that the Austin-based Travis County district attorney’s office said in a letter Friday that it wouldn’t sue because journalists who had requested Paxton’s records didn’t want to testify in court because they might have to reveal their sources.

Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks has asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney.

Ramiro Gonzales is set to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.

In a letter Wednesday, Gonzales’ lawyers asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve. The Death Penalty Information Center says such requests for death row inmates to make organ donations are rare.

