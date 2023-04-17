HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teen hospitalized after being shot near Brays Bayou

A 17-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston on Sunday.

It happened off Club Creek Drive, near Woodfair, not far from Brays Bayou.

Investigators did not release any information on a suspect or a motive.

Suspect in chase could be connected to another crime

The man accused of leading police on a chase through southwest Houston on Sunday, could be connected to another crime.

Police say it started as a hostage situation in the Texas Medical Center.

Officers tracked a car leaving the scene to the Galleria — and wound up chasing it until crashed.

A man got out and tried to run but was quickly captured.

Police say the car belonged to a 17-year-old passenger who was injured. As for the suspect, police are investigating his possible connection to another case outside Harris County.

Fan who ran onto field during Astros game: ‘Destiny called on me’

The fan who ran on the field during Friday’s Astros’ game says after six Crawford Bocks, that “destiny called on him” to rush the field.

Michael Guindi says he was simply trying to help turn the game around for the ‘Stros, who eventually lost to the Texas Rangers on Friday.

While he says it was all fun and games, he’s facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge and he’s banned from Minute Maid Park.

Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard

A train collision and subsequent derailment has injured two rail employees in Texas. Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South says the freight train collided with an unoccupied train that was parked on a siding around 7 p.m. Sunday in Chico, Texas.

South says a locomotive engineer and conductor were being treated for injuries after the southbound train derailed following the accident. No one else was on board. South says three locomotives and about 15 grain cars derailed, but the train was not carrying any hazardous materials.

The accident comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment in February in Ohio and a string of derailments since then.

GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher ed

Republican governors and lawmakers are increasingly targeting “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives in public colleges and universities.

An Associated Press analysis identified more than 30 bills in at least a dozen Republican-led states that seek to ban funding for diversity, equity and inclusion offices or prohibit the consideration of such concepts in employment decisions and student admissions.

Many of the bills trace their roots to one of a half-dozen conservative or libertarian groups offering model legislation or recommendations on the topic.

Republicans contend the offices are promoting liberal ideology. But some faculty and students say that’s a mischaracterization.

