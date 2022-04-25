HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Family mourns loss of teen killed playing with gun

A family pleads for answers after their loved one was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Deputies say 18-year-old Nariah Champion was killed at an apartment in south Harris County.

17-year-old Zakorian Batiste was charged with manslaughter after deputies say he was playing with a gun that went off — and fired a shot into Champion’s stomach.

A judge set his bond at $50,000. Champion’s family is asking any witnesses to step forward and tell investigators what happened.

Congresswoman joins call for clemency for Melissa Lucio

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is the latest lawmaker to ask for clemency for Melissa Lucio.

The Houston congresswoman sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office on Sunday.

Last week, Abbott said he’s waiting on the Board of Pardons and Paroles to issue its report before he decides. The board is set to do that on Monday.

Lucio is scheduled to die Wednesday for the 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Lucio claims Mariah died in an accidental fall, and she was coerced into confessing after hours of interrogation.

Trailer to be used for Orbit’s birthday stolen

The owner of “Liz’s Beautiful Events” says someone stole her event trailer with the display she was set to drop off in downtown Houston on Sunday.

Elizabeth Tienda says her company specializes in over-the-top displays and that she and her team were supposed to deliver one to Minute Maid Park for Houston Astros’ mascot Orbit’s birthday.

However, she says both the truck and trailer she uses for deliveries were missing.

Those who spot the trailer are asked to call Houston Police.

15 migrants, driver injured after chase with Texas deputies

Authorities say 15 migrants and another individual were injured after the truck they were in rolled over following a high-speed chase with Texas deputies on Sunday.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had pulled over the truck around 8 a.m. in the county, located west of San Antonio, when one person fled the vehicle before it sped off.

The chase continued into nearby Bexar County, where the driver lost control and the truck rolled over several times.

Authorities says 15 migrants were found in the truck as well as a driver who is from Austin.

Authorities say two people were taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital and the other individuals in the truck were transported by ambulance.

ID released as search continues for missing Texas Guardsman

Authorities have released the name of a Texas National Guard member who remains missing after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning.

The Texas Military Department on Sunday identified the missing Guard member as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, from Arlington. The 22-year-old Evans went missing on Friday as he jumped into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Texas Military Department says in a statement that Evans is assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels.

Dive teams had stopped their operations Saturday evening due to the river’s strong current. Three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety helped with the search on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.