HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teen dies in mobile home fire in northwest Harris County

A 17-year-old Cypress Creek High School student died when a fire ripped through a mobile home in northwest Harris County Sunday morning.

Six people were sleeping inside the home on Cutten Road near Willowbrook Mall when the fire broke out.

Family says two relatives were injured trying to save Franklin Moncada’s life. A firefighter was also injured.

The family believes the fire was started by lightning. The cause is under investigation.

Third A.J. Armstrong trial delayed for a week

Opening statements were set to begin Monday in the third murder trial of A.J. Armstrong, but the judge has pushed those back to next week.

He’s accused of killing his parents at their home in southwest Houston seven years ago.

Last week, there was a preview of some of the evidence we’ll see in the trial including Armstrong’s text messages, his police interrogation and his parents’ autopsy photos.

Sixteen jurors will serve on the jury, including four alternates. Armstrong’s first two murder trials ended with hung juries.

First HISD board meeting since takeover on Thursday

The Texas Education Agency takeover is now in place with nine new board of managers at the Houston Independent School District and a new superintendent.

Local groups plan to protest the takeover this Thursday outside of HISD headquarters, the same day a special board meeting is set to take place.

An agenda for this meeting has not yet been posted.

Texas woman killed in parked car, 3 children hurt in gunfire outside apartment complex

Police in Texas say a woman was fatally shot and four members of her family, including three children, were wounded in their car after they parked at an apartment complex.

Police in the town of Sunnyvale, near Dallas, are looking for at least two suspects, a man and a woman, who had followed the family in a black car before the shooting on Sunday evening. Police Chief Bill Vegas says numerous shots were fired. The woman died at the scene.

A man and the children, ages 8 to 10, were taken to hospitals. Vegas says their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento

Florida appears to have arranged for a group of South American migrants to be transported from Texas to California and dropped off in Sacramento. That’s according to California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta.

Sixteen Colombian and Venezuelan migrants showed up outside of the Roman Catholic Church diocese’s headquarters in Sacramento on Friday. Bonta says he’s looking into whether any crimes may have been committed in what could be the latest group to have been moved from a Republican-led state to one led by Democrats.

California officials say the migrants were transported from Texas to New Mexico and then flown by charter plane to California’s capital.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.