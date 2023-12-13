HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teen mother stabbed, killed outside Galleria mall

Police are still working to find the woman who stabbed and killed a teenager outside the Galleria on Saturday.

Kayla Stevenson’s mother tells us the 17-year-old was walking to work at the mall, when the robber tried to steal her pink Juicy Couture bag on West Alabama near Sage.

They struggled over it, and Stevenson was stabbed several times.

Her mother said her daughter was a new mom to a 6-month-old baby girl, and was working to save up money to buy a car.

Drunk driver gets 18 months after fatal crash

A drunk driver who killed two people in May was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Bisionetta Sams was convicted of a misdemeanor for striking the victims while they were walking on Rankin Road.

The family of one of the victim’s was furious by what they call light punishment.

But prosecutors say the victims were deemed at fault because they were in the roadway.

Supreme Court rules in favor of Galveston County voting maps

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Galveston County can use voting maps for the 2024 election that other courts have said are in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The justices voted 6-3 to grant Galveston County’s request to keep the maps in place ahead of the election.

Virginia sheriff’s office says Tesla was running on Autopilot moments before tractor-trailer crash

Virginia authorities have determined that a Tesla was operating on its Autopilot system and was speeding in the moments leading to a crash with a crossing tractor-trailer last July that killed the Tesla driver.

The death of Pablo Teodoro III is the third since 2016 in which a Tesla that was using Autopilot ran underneath a crossing tractor-trailer, raising questions about the partially automated system’s safety and where it should operate.

The crash south of Washington remains under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office says investigators determined that Autopilot was in use on Teodoro’s Model Y before the crash by downloading information from its event data recorder.

A message was left Tuesday with Tesla.

New Mexico Supreme Court weighs whether to strike down local abortion restrictions

The New Mexico Supreme Court is weighing whether to strike down local abortion bans and restrictions by conservative cities and counties at the request of the state attorney general.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Wednesday at the high court. The state’s abortion laws are among the most liberal in the country.

At least four state supreme courts are grappling with abortion litigation this week.

In New Mexico communities where opposition to abortion runs deep, officials say they have the right to enforce federal abortion restrictions under a 19th century U.S. law that prohibits the shipping of abortion medication and supplies.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.