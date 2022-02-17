HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Cypress shooting leaves one teen injured

There was more violence against children on the streets of Houston on Wednesday, as a group of teenagers were shot at on Cypress Station.

Police said a bullet hit a girl as young as 14 in the leg. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated and released.

Police also said the group was cutting through the apartment complex at 910 Cypress Station to get to another one nearby.

FBI investigating Houston Health employee, vendor

The FBI served a search warrant at the Houston Health Department on Wednesday.

The 13 Investigates team says this is related to allegations involving a health department employee and a marketing vendor.

Multiple City of Houston sources say the investigation is focused on a COVID-era marketing effort conducted by the health department.

Report: 13 Texas GOP congressional candidates say Biden won

A published report says that only 13 of the 143 Texas Republican candidates for Congress say they believe Democrat Joe Biden’s election as president was legitimate.

Of the 143 GOP congressional candidates studied by Hearst Newspapers, 86 have taken discernable positions on the question.

At least 42 have said Democrats stole the 2020 election from Republican Donald Trump, the results were illegitimate, or they wouldn’t have voted to certify the results. Another 11 said enough fraud or irregularities left the results in doubt.

The issue has become a critical distinction for those running in the state’s most fervently Republican districts.

FBI: Texas synagogue hostage-taker sought ‘machine gun’

A FBI agent says the man who took hostages at a Texas synagogue sought to buy drugs and a “machine gun” before the standoff last month that ended with the hostages escaping and the gunman’s death.

The agent’s testimony came during a detention hearing Wednesday for the Dallas man accused of selling Malik Faisal Akram the handgun he used in his attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

A federal magistrate ordered the alleged seller, Henry “Michael” Williams, detained on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams’ attorney says her client couldn’t have known what Akram actually planned to do with the gun.

At Skaggs trial, 4 MLB players testify they received drugs

Four major league players have testified they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death.

Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron were all on the stand. They played for the Angels.

Former team employee Eric Kay faces federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges.

The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in July 2019 in a suburban Dallas hotel room.

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday, a day that also included testimony from Skaggs’ widow about the last time she saw her husband and the last text she received from him.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.