HCSO: Teen shot in possible drive-by shooting

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy was shot in a possible drive-by shooting.

The teen was hit as he was walking on the sidewalk on Greenrock Lane near Greencanyon.

He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and was listed in stable condition. Police are not sure if the teen was the target.

County says 10,000 mail-in ballots not counted

Harris County says it’s discovered 10,000 mail-in ballots that were not included in the original count from Election Day.

The elections administrator says votes will appear in the final count before the central count committee on Tuesday.

The county is working with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office to investigate how the miscount happened.

Man charged in 18 Texas deaths says he’s ‘not a killer’

A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a newspaper interview he is innocent and will be acquitted in the case.

Billy Chemirmir remains in the Dallas County Jail as he awaits an April 25 retrial after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked.

During a phone interview from jail last week, Chemirmir denied all the charges against him and told The Dallas Morning News that he is “100% sure I will not go to prison.”

Cheryl Pangburn, whose mother is suspected of being one of Chemirmir’s alleged victims, said she had hoped he would have expressed “some kind of remorse.”

Texas boy battling cancer made honorary New Mexico policeman

A 10-year-old Texas boy who is battling cancer has been made an honorary police officer in Roswell, New Mexico.

Davarjaye “DJ” Daniel of Houston had a swearing-in ceremony Friday with the Roswell Police Department. The boy’s family says he has dreamed of being a police officer his whole life and law enforcement agencies across the country have helped that come true.

Daniel also is an honorary member of the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, Hagerman Police Department, the New Mexico Mounted Patrol and the Chaves County Detention Center.

Theodis Daniel told the Roswell Daily Record that his son is now a member of 289 agencies and counting.

The boy was diagnosed in 2018 with brain and spine cancer and undergone 11 surgeries and several other extensive procedures.

Witness: Jan. 6 rioter wanted to remove ‘corrupt’ lawmakers

A key government witness has testified that a Texas militia member charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was armed with a holstered handgun that day.

Rockie Hardy testified on Friday that the defendant, Guy Wesley Reffitt, advocated for physically removing and replacing members of Congress as they chatted during their car trip to Washington before the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt is the first Capitol riot defendant to go on trial. He is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers.

Hardie said he met Reffitt through their membership in the “Texas Three Percenters” militia group.

