Child shot at Spring Branch apartment

A 14-year-old was shot outside of an apartment complex in Spring Branch off Hammerly and Hollister Sunday afternoon.

Houston police say the teen was shot in the stomach and is now in the hospital. A neighbor told us they saw the teen relaxing outside before shots rang out.

The shooting is under investigation.

Rapper Big Pokey collapses, dies

Houston rapper Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, passed away over the weekend.

Several online videos show him collapsing at one of his shows, though his family hasn’t released a cause of death.

In a statement, Big Pokey’s team says, “In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects.”

Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in Houston as rents rise

Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike.

According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful.

Among the hardest hit is Houston, where rates were 56% higher in April and 50% higher in May.

Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.

Balloons, tears and hugs as family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds New York funeral

Dozens of people remembered an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. Funeral services in New York were held Friday for Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez.

She was born in Panama. She died May 17 at a Border Patrol detention facility in Texas.

Anadith’s mother has told The Associated Press that she warned agents the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia.

An internal investigation found Border Patrol medical personnel were informed about the girl’s medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died. Her death has put the U.S. government under new scrutiny over care given to detained migrants.

Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde school massacre

President Joe Biden has called for new gun-buying restrictions at a summit in Connecticut to mark the first anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre.

The Democratic president wants to highlight the bipartisan legislative win and how the sweeping law has been implemented so far.

Biden used the moment Friday to push for more robust action, including universal background checks and the banning of “assault weapons.” Those are part of a 2024 political platform that was all but unthinkable to Democrats as recently as Barack Obama’s term.

