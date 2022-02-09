HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Two teens injured in shooting in southwest Houston

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting outside a grocery store in southwest Houston.

Police said a man walked up to a 13-year-old Tuesday afternoon and shot the teen three times before driving off. As the gunman was leaving, police said he hit a teenage girl with his car.

Both teens were taken to the hospital, where they are stable.

Constables raise funds for child’s funeral

Harris County Constables Mark Herman and Sherman Eagleton came together to help the family of 11-year-old Darius Dugas Jr. by donating $5,000 to help with funeral expenses and offering up deputies for the procession.

No county funds were used in the donation.

Darius was shot and killed while trying to get a jacket from his mother’s car last week.

Green energy boosted Texas power grid

We all breathed a sigh of relief that the power grid held up against last week’s cold weather.

And energy experts expect it to get stronger thanks to green energy.

They said last week was a fairly easy test for the grid, since it was nowhere near as cold as it was during last year’s winter storm. But what about the future?

According to S&P Global Market intelligence, the U.S. grid added nearly 28,000 megawatts of new generating capacity last year.

The Texas grid added just over 8,000 megawatts.

Forty-two percent of that power comes from wind, and another 40% from solar.

Man sought in Texas killing arrested in Alabama

A man sought on capital murder and other charges in a killing near the Mexican border in Texas has been arrested in north Alabama.

Authorities say 20-year-old Jose Angel Becerra of Fyffe was taken into custody by a team of local police and federal officers on Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media showing the man, restrained at the hands and ankles, sitting on the ground with officers all around.

Police say Becerra was wanted in McAllen, Texas, on charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash

An Oklahoma woman and three children were killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving the wrong way on a Texas Panhandle interstate slammed into a semitrailer head-on.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 40 near the New Mexico border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Sabrina Watson of Edmond, Oklahoma, and three children, ages 7, 3 and 8 months, died when their SUV was westbound in an eastbound lane and slammed into the westbound semitrailer head-on.

DPS says the semitrailer driver was taken to an Amarillo hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

