ICYMI: Teen shot, woman held after man is shot, SCOTUS doesn’t rule on Texas abortion law

Teen shot in drive-by shooting

A teen was shot in a drive-by shooting in north Houston. Police say the 15-year-old was with friends in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Vickery near Beltway 8.

The teen was shot in the side of the abdomen and is expected to be okay. Police are searching for the gunman.

Woman held by constables after man was shot

Constable deputies say a woman was detained after a man was shot in the abdomen in north Harris County.

Skyeye-13 flew over the scene Monday afternoon as deputies were investigating the area off of Roanwood Drive. Deputies are calling this a domestic violence situation.

SCOTUS makes no decision on Texas abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court did not make a ruling on the Texas abortion law on Monday. The law bans the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Planned Parenthoood Great Plains in Oklahoma telling us they’ve seen 800 Texas woman since Sept. 1, the date when the law took effect.

A ruling could come down as soon as next week.

