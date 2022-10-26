HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Humble teen feels ‘no emotion’ after allegedly killing mom, documents say

An Humble teenager said he felt no emotion, after Nebraska police found the body of his mother in the trunk of his car.

That’s according to new charging documents against Tyler Roenz who’s accused of killing her.

An autopsy revealed Michelle Roenz, died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Murder-suicide incident leaves local girl an orphan

Gun violence has turned a young girl into an orphan.

We learned her mother died, several days after allegedly being shot by the 11-year-old’s father.

It happened at the school bus stop on Oakhall Drive on the northwest side last Friday.

The father, Moises Huerta, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot later that night.

Video: 2 men rob at his home in west Houston

In west Houston, a man, parked in his driveway, came face to face with two robbers as soon as he stepped out of his car.

The victim had just left a bank off the Katy Freeway on Sept. 3. Police believe he was followed to his home on Trademark Place.

Grainy footage shows the robbery. The suspects demanded the money and took off.

US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse

An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in one of the country’s most prolific areas for oil and gas development.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is nearly five months late in releasing a final rule outlining protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

The Fish and Wildlife Service in 2021 proposed adding a Texas and New Mexico population to the endangered species list and a separate population found elsewhere in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to the threatened list.

The Center for Biological Diversity claims decades of stalling by the government is threatening the bird.

Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande

New Mexico’s attorney general says the state has reached a proposed settlement with Texas and Colorado in a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America.

The agreement would need court approval, and attorneys for the federal government and two irrigation districts are objecting.

The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade. Texas sued, claiming that groundwater pumping in southern New Mexico was reducing river flows.

New Mexico argued it has been shorted on its share of the river. Colorado also has rights to the river.

The terms of the proposed deal remain confidential.

