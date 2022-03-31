HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teens arrested for a string of robberies

Five suspects – all teenagers – are behind bars as suspects in a string of robberies.

Undercover officers say they saw the group rob a CVS on Kingsland around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday night.

The officers followed them, and one of the suspects fired at the vehicle. Their getaway vehicle crashed, and the five were arrested.

None of the officers were injured.

Alex Jones faces fines for skipping Sandy Hook deposition

A Connecticut judge says Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be fined for each weekday that passes without him appearing for a deposition in a lawsuit brought by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Judge Barbara Bellis issued the penalty Wednesday after finding Jones in contempt of court for failing to appear at a deposition last week.

Jones cited a health problem that included vertigo, which turned out to be a sinus infection.

Jones’ lawyer planned to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Relatives of some of the shooting victims are suing Jones for defamation for calling the 2012 shooting a hoax.

Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers

A federal judge in Texas is barring the Navy from taking action for now against sailors who’ve objected to being vaccinated against COVID-19 on religious grounds.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor had previously issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Navy from disciplining or discharging 35 sailors who sued over the Navy’s vaccine policy while their case played out.

On Monday, O’Connor agreed the case could go forward as a class action lawsuit and issued a preliminary injunction covering all 4,000 sailors who’ve objected on religious grounds to being vaccinated.

O’Connor said the larger group shared characteristics with those who sued.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made vaccinations mandatory for service members.

Parents of man jailed for years in Russia meet with Biden

The parents of a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia have met at the White House with President Joe Biden and senior staffers.

That’s according to the White House and a spokesman for Joey and Paula Reed of Granbury, Texas.

Their son, Trevor Reed, has been jailed in Russia since his arrest in 2019 on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow following a night of heavy drinking at a party. Reed was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

A spokesman for the Reeds, Jonathan Franks, declined to discuss specifics of the meeting with Biden.

Staley, who led growth of Ransom Center archive, dies at 86

Thomas Staley, who led the University of Texas Harry Ransom Center cultural archive for 25 years and oversaw its growth into one of the world’s leading literary and humanities research institutions, has died.

Staley was director from 1988 to 2013 and collected the works of writers J.M. Coetzee, David Mamet, Norman Mailer, David Foster Wallace and others from around the world.

He expanded the collections beyond literature with the archives of actor Robert DeNiro, photojournalist David Douglas Duncan and Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

Staley died March 29 at age 86. No cause of death was given.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.