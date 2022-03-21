HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Teen killed in birthday party shooting

A 17-year-old is dead and three other teens were injured when someone started shooting in a packed parking lot.

The teens were celebrating a 16-year-old girl’s birthday at a studio off the Sam Houston Tollway near Highway 288.

Exclusive surveillance video shows people running in the parking lot and hiding behind cars and from the video, it appears shots are being fire from inside cars.

Officials are still talking with witnesses, but no suspects have been Identified.

Rodeo wraps up Sunday, but attendance down from 2019

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wrapped up Sunday night with country music legend George Strait taking the stage.

Attendance numbers were lower this year compared to before the pandemic. But those who came out to the rodeo this year say they’ve missed it over the last two years and were happy it returned.

The 2021 rodeo was canceled because of COVID-19.

4 wounded in shooting in Austin; suspect in custody

Police in Austin say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large. However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the four victims’ injures weren’t life-threatening and they had all been taken to the hospital.

The weeklong festival is a mix of arts, tech, politics and entertainment. In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close.

Baker Hughes joins oil rivals in pausing Russian operations

Baker Hughes, a major U.S. oil services company, added its name Saturday to the growing list of U.S. companies that are pulling back from Russia in response to Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Baker Hughes made its announcement one day after similar moves by oil rivals Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger.

The steps from the Houston-based businesses come as they respond to U.S. sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More than 400 U.S. and other multinational firms have pulled out of Russia, either permanently or temporarily, according to Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for Executive Programs at Yale University’s School of Management, who has publicized a list of corporate actions in Russia. But roughly 30 companies remain.

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

An elected official from New Mexico is set to be the second person tried on charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., will hear testimony without a jury for Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin’s trial Monday.

Griffin is charged with illegally entering Capitol grounds the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Griffin is not accused of entering the Capitol or engaging in violence or destruction Jan. 6, 2021. Griffin’s lawyers says he peacefully led a prayer on the Capitol steps.

A jury this month convicted a Texas man of storming the Capitol in the first trial for a riot defendant.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.