Texans added to Watson lawsuits

Add the Houston Texans organization as a defendant in the DeShaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Attorney for the accusers, Tony Buzbee, made the announcement on social media Thursday.

Buzbee accuses the organization of knowing about what was going on and helping Watson to cover it up through a variety of methods.

The Texans have responded with a “no comment” on the lawsuits.

Pasadena celebrates Mickey Gilley’s legacy

Thursday night, Pasadena is honoring the music legend that put the city on the map.

The city is paying tribute to late singer and nightclub owner Mickey Gilley. He was the owner of “Gilley’s Nightclub” featured in the film Urban Cowboy.

Gilley’s friends and family will share their personal memories of him during a public tribute at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is free.

No injuries after explosion reported at Freeport LNG facility

No injuries were reported after what police initially described as an explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Southeast Texas.

Freeport LNG reported that “an incident” occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at its facility on Quintana Island along the Texas Gulf Coast, about 70 miles south of Houston.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said the facility had experienced “some sort of explosion,” but no evacuation orders had been issued.

Houston-based Freeport LNG said in a statement that all facility employees had been accounted for and there was no risk to the surrounding community.

New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations

Three Texas families with transgender children are suing the state over its investigations into them over gender-confirming treatment the youths have received.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest challenge over the state looking into such treatments as child abuse. The lawsuit also asks a Texas judge to block similar investigations against other members of an LGBTQ advocacy group.

The lawsuit comes a little over a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate such treatments while ruling in favor of one family being investigated.

‘Beautiful angel’ Annabell Rodriguez remembered at funeral

Annabell Rodriguez’s obituary says she was “a sweet young girl whose favorite color was blue, especially on butterflies.”

She was among the 19 children who died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, along with two teachers. Annabell’s funeral was being held Wednesday.

She enjoyed watching TikTok videos and spending time with her two sisters. She was an honor roll student. Annabell’s cousin, Jacklyn Cazares, was her best friend.

The two girls and three others were part of a close-knit quintet of friends. All five died in the shooting.

Funeral services for victims of the shooting will continue into late June.

