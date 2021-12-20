HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Texas A&M track athlete dies in crash

Texas A&M freshman Chance Gibson has died after a crash while heading home from college station to The Woodlands for Christmas break.

The university says Gibson was on the track and field team and had just completed his first semester. Funeral plans have not yet been released.

Our program mourns the tragic loss of Chance Gibson. He was beloved by his teammates and everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.



Family mourns loss of child killed in crash

The family of 7- year-old Journee McDaniel gathered Sunday afternoon to honor her short life. Journee was inside a sedan that was hit by a Ford F-150 on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston last weekend.

That driver took off and has not been caught. Journee’s mother tells ABC13 she was full of life.

Two dogs perish in League City house fire

A League City family lost two dogs in a house fire this morning in the Glen Cove subdivision.

Firefighters say the family wasn’t home when the fire started in the attic.

Investigators think the fire likely was started by some kind of electrical problem.

Advocates push for clemency for Black soldiers in 1917 riot

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of attorneys and advocates are seeking clemency for 110 Black soldiers who were convicted in a mutiny and riots at a military camp in Houston in 1917.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the South Texas College of Law Houston and the NAACP have signed an agreement pledging to continue fighting for clemency for the soldiers of the all-Black Third Battalion of the U.S. Army’s 24th Infantry Regiment.

They plan to ask the Secretary of the Army to posthumously grant honorable discharges and urge the Army Board for Correction of Military Records to recommend pardons to President Joe Biden.

The soldiers were either executed or given long prison sentences.

Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.

