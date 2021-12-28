HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Texas COVID positivity rates rising

The state of Texas said the positivity rate on COVID tests is climbing.

One in five tests now coming back positive, and 90% of those are from omicron.

Meanwhile, the CDC reduced quarantine guidelines to five days after exposure if you’re not vaccinated or boosted.

Lawsuit filed in ExxonMobil plant explosion

A new lawsuit provides a closer look at what happened right before last week’s explosion at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown.

The suit says four workers were trying to stop a pipe leak. One worker hit the pipe with a wrench, creating a spark.

The spark ignited a flammable gas, and all four workers were engulfed in flames.

The lawsuit claims ExxonMobil didn’t do enough to protect its employees.

Houston truck driver fighting 110-year sentence

And the Houston man sentenced to 110 years in prison for the fatal tractor trailer crash in Colorado will have to wait a few a few more days to see if his sentence is reduced.

Today’s hearing was rescheduled for Jan. 13.

The public outcry after Rogel Aguilera Mederos was sentenced prompted even the local district attorney to suggest a shorter sentence.

3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy who they suspect as the shooter on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland. Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away.

Police say four people who were shot were boys ages 14 to 16. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.