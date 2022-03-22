HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Severe storms rumble through central Texas

Several parts of Texas were hit by tornadoes on Monday – including Round Rock, north of Austin.

This camera captured one of the twisters as it was hit head on.

You can see the camera get twisted around in the high winds, before dangling from atop that building.

Other tornadoes touched down in north and east Texas.

Racist letters distributed in the Heights

The Heights area of Houston woke up littered with hate propaganda this weekend.

Flyers emblazoned with swastikas were placed in plastic bags, weighed down with rocks, and thrown into driveways.

Houston police are investigating.

Mother mourns death of son from birthday party shooting

A mother is mourning the death of her 17-year-old son.

Robert Lee Butler is one of four people shot at a birthday party this weekend. The other three survived.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires

Forecasters say rain is finally in the forecast for parts of Texas hit by wildfires.

The wildfires are already blamed for two firefighter deaths — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma.

The largest of the fires is known as the Eastland Complex. It’s burned nearly 85 square miles in an area around 120 miles west of Dallas and is 30% contained.

Forecasters say that although rain will provide relief in dry areas, windy weather also is in the forecast.

Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, has burned about 9 square miles and is 5% contained.

Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

Police say 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police say nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in Fort Worth to two counts of capital murder in the deaths of two women who were raped and strangled.

Kimbro was sentenced in each case to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty Friday to raping four other women.

His jury trial had been set to start Tuesday.

