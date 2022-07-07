HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Texas GLO wants Houston to return funds

Once again, the city of Houston is being asked to return millions of dollars the state accused it of mishandling. The Texas General Land Office says the city has missed deadlines for spending money for Hurricane Harvey flood victims.

The 13 Investigates team got a copy of a letter to the city. In it, the GLO claims the city has missed seven of nine deadlines at the end of last month, allowing the GLO to terminate the contract for disaster recovery funds.

It is unclear exactly how much or when the city will have to return the funds.

Large Texas abortion provider will relocate to New Mexico

One of the largest Texas abortion providers is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and a California-based provider that offers tele-health services related to abortion and reproductive healthcare is expanding its footprint in the state.

New Mexico is likely to continue to experience a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws.

New Mexico is home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor and the state recently moved to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions.

Austin-based Whole Woman’s Health announced Wednesday that it’s looking for a state line location to open a new clinic.

Judge: Execution can’t proceed without religious requests

A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection.

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for the 2001 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend.

Texas prison officials have objected to allowing Gonzales’ spiritual adviser to hold his hand during the execution, saying it could be a security risk.

Gonzales says the specific physical contact he’s requested is “vitally important” to his religious beliefs.

A prison system spokeswoman says her agency is still evaluating the judge’s order.

Ex-Texas chief deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

A former East Texas chief deputy has pleaded guilty to violating a prisoner’s civil rights by using excessive force on him.

Steven Craig Shelton was the second-ranked official in the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office when the Sept. 21 incident happened at the county jail.

During a Wednesday plea hearing before a federal magistrate in Tyler, Shelton admitted that he struck a handcuffed and compliant suspect twice with his forearm. He said his action was born of frustration and was unjustified.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix resigned in April after indictments accused him and two deputies of lying about Shelton’s actions.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.