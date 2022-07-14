HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

ERCOT’s CEO claims they didn’t think Texas summer would get this hot

It looks like we’re in the clear again when it comes to issues with Texas’s power grid… for now.

Officials say the only reason the grid didn’t fail during these conservation requests, is because Texans did our part to limit electric usage.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared the grid fixed last year. And this week, we got an unusual answer from ERCOT’s CEO about why the grid doesn’t appear to be keeping up.

Brad Jones, told our partners at the Houston Chronicle, that ERCOT didn’t think the Texas summer would be as hot as it is.

Convicted killer back in state custody, may face extradition

We have an update on convicted serial killer William Reece. He is now back in state custody and is at the prison in Livingston.

He had been in the Friendswood City Jail since March after he was brought back from Oklahoma, where he is on death row.

Last month, he plead guilty to killing 12-year-old Laura Smither, 17-year-old Jessica Cain, and 20-year-old Kelli Cox. Reece cannot appeal the convictions.

A spokesman for the Texas prison system says they will work with Oklahoma to decide where he will serve his sentences.

Officials are also working on possible extradition back to Oklahoma.

City fires back at GLO over Harvey funding

The City of Houston is responding to the latest action by the General Land Office about funding for Hurricane Harvey housing.

The city says it will no longer have direct control over millions of dollars for its Harvey recovery program.

Also, the city says it is invested a tremendous amount of time and energy into providing relief and recovery to residents, and that despite continuous efforts to hinder its success, the city accomplished many goals to help Harvey victims.

The General Land Office is accusing the City of Houston of missing almost all the benchmarks for dispersing the money to those flood victims.

Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability

Newly released video of a hallway outside classrooms at a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers is renewing questions about police accountability.

Nearly 80 minutes of surveillance video from Robb Elementary School on May 24 show heavily armed police officers lingering in the hallway for more than an hour before confronting the gunman.

Some Uvalde residents at a City Council meeting Tuesday shouted questions about whether officers on the scene were still on the payroll after the video was made public. Local and state officials have urged to let investigations play out.

Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

A Mexican air force plane has landed at an airport near Mexico City bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month.

They were the first to be returned of the 26 Mexicans among those who died of heat and dehydration in a locked truck trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27.

Mexico’s coordinator for North American affairs says the bodies are being taken by land to the victims’ hometowns for burial.

Arturo Rocha says in his Twitter account that another flight will to San Antonio on Thursday to bring back eight more bodies.

Migrants from Honduras and Guatemala also were among those who died in the deadliest known smuggling attempt in the United States.

