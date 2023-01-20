HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Thrilling rescue on freeway ramp caught on video

There is exclusive video of a driver being rescued after a chase ended in a wrong-way crash.

It happened on the northbound ramp from the Katy Freeway to the 610 Loop.

Police were pursuing a man in a white truck which was reported stolen, when he went the wrong way on the ramp and hit that truck head on.

The suspect has not been identified, but police say they believe he was high on PCP at the time.

Video shows shooting victim crashing into train

Surveillance video captures a shooting victim crashing his car into a train on Mykawa on the southeast side.

It’s still unclear who shot the man as he was driving. He survived his injuries.

Jewelry store thief gets away with cheap watches, owner says

Police are searching for a burglar who held up the Houston Jewelry store on Westheimer near Gessner Wednesday night.

The owner said he only got away with cheap silver and fashion watches that aren’t worth a ton of money.

Body of Dallas-area woman found near home of man she was dating

Authorities say the body of a woman reported missing after threatening to tell the wife of the man she was dating that he was having an affair was found buried in a field near his Dallas-area home.

The remains were discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie. Collin County sheriff’s office said Thursday that the remains are those of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing last week.

Ocastor Ferguson, who is 32, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge in her disappearance. She was reported missing on Jan. 11.

Ferguson remained in jail Thursday. Records did not list an attorney for him.

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

The first Native American woman in space has ventured out on her first spacewalk. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann was joined Friday by Japan’s Koichi Wakata, another first-time spacewalker.

Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer. The two rocketed into orbit last year with SpaceX.

Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. She’s also a Marine colonel and test pilot.

Wakata is Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.