Police: 2-year-old found dead in stolen vehicle

Police say a toddler was found dead in a stolen vehicle linked to a deadly shooting.

It all started when a man was shot and killed on El Camino del Rey in southwest Houston Tuesday afternoon.

The shooter drove off in the victim’s SUV. Hours later, police found that SUV abandoned on Elm Street.

And then they made the horrible discovery of a 2-year-old dead inside.

They say it appears the toddler had been in the vehicle the whole time and died from the heat.

High school students who made threats are under house arrest

Two students charged with threatening to shoot up Madison High School are now under house arrest.

Cornell Thomas and Damian Arias both appeared in court on Tuesday. They allegedly planned to chain the doors and shoot up the school for a YouTube video. A classmate reported them.

Thomas’s attorney says the threat was a misunderstanding.

Family files civil rights lawsuit against Harris County deputy

The family of a man shot and killed by a Harris County sheriff’s deputy four years ago filed a civil rights lawsuit in state court.

They say Danny Ray Thomas was suffering a mental breakdown when Deputy Cameron Brewer shot him.

Brewer was fired for violating the department’s use of force policy, but he was acquitted of criminal charges.

A federal civil rights case was also dismissed.

Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman located the wreckage. Sheriff’s officials say personal items found at the scene helped to identify the victims, who were both 42 years old.

Authorities say the couple were operators of a Wichita Falls construction company and the plane was registered to Chad Wilson.

Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

Hackers gained access to personal information of some customers and employees at American Airlines.

The airline said Tuesday that information on a “very small number” of people was compromised after a phishing attack that breached some employee email accounts.

American Airlines says it has no indication that the attackers have misused any of the personal information. It won’t say how many people’s information was compromised by the attack.

American says it is putting additional safeguards in place to prevent similar breaches in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.