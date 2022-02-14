HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

DA charges tow truck driver with manslaughter

A tow truck driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after a horrific crash that killed an infant.

The crash happened Sunday morning in northwest Harris County. The district attorney’s office says Jose Luna was towing another car and speeding when he slammed into the Nissan with a woman and infant inside.

The baby died, while the woman was taken to the hospital.

Fire ravages SE Houston church

A small church in southeast Houston hoping for a miracle after a fire burned through their building before services Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church of Genoa on Almeda-Genoa Road.

Firefighters arrived on scene, but the damage had already been done to the office, fellowship hall and kitchen. Members say the building is not insured and they hope to raise money to rebuild.

Returned ballots, worry in Texas start 2022’s first primary

Early voting in the first primary of the 2022 midterm elections is starting in Texas.

But polls will open Monday under a rushed rollout of tougher voting restrictions that were passed last fall by state Republicans.

Elections officials in Houston say voters are confused about the new rules and that 40% of the first mail ballots that came in were sent back for not including required new information.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott says voters are getting used to the new process and that he expects things to run smoother in the May runoffs and general election in November.

Accused Santa Fe school shooter to remain at state hospital

A man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 will continue receiving treatment in a state mental health facility as doctors say he remains incompetent to stand trial.

Twenty-one-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since December 2019. He was initially committed for 120 days. But he has remained at the hospital as doctors say he is not competent to be tried.

On Friday, Judge John Ellisor ordered that Pagourtzis stay another 12 months at the facility.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the May 18, 2018, attack at Santa Fe High School, near Houston. Because he was 17 at the time, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

3 fatally shot during fight outside South Texas sports bar

Police say three men were killed during a shooting at a South Texas sports bar.

Officers responded to a shooting outside TKO Sports Bar and Grill in Laredo at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Laredo police found three men had been shot to death after a fight between several individuals.

Police say two of the men, ages 21 and 25, died at the scene, while the third man, who was 21 years old, died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made in the case.

