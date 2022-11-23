HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Fatal METRORail stabbing goes to grand jury

A deadly stabbing on a METRO light rail line in downtown Houston may have been self-defense.

METRO police say surveillance video shows the deceased had a screwdriver and was the aggressor in a fight with another man who had a knife.

It appears both men were homeless.

Armstrong will face murder trial of parents for a third time

Prosecutors say A.J. Armstrong will be tried a third time for the 2016 murders of his parents.

The decision comes a month after his second trial ended in a hung jury.

The retrial is set for February of next year.

50 Cent, Rockets give away 1,000 turkeys

50 Cent and the Houston Rockets are making sure families have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving.

The team and the rapper joined forces with Kroger to help put a smile on some faces with a turkey giveaway at Toyota Center on Tuesday.

States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

A coalition of conservative-leaning states is trying to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

Late Monday, the 15 states moved to intervene in legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule uses emergency authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It’s set to end on December 21, potentially upending border enforcement.

The states argue they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if Title 42 ends. Immigrant rights’ groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution.

A rail strike looms and impact on US economy could be broad

American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month.

One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. The U.S. hasn’t seen an extended rail strike in a century.

Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods.

If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers. That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

