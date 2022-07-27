HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Attorneys: Man who shot HPD sergeant was acting in self-defense

The trial continued Tuesday for the man accused of shooting and killing Houston police sergeant Sean Rios.

Robert Soliz, 24, was charged with capital murder in the 2020 shooting.

Prosecutors said there was a confrontation between Soliz and Sgt. Rios that ended in gunfire.

At the time, Rios was heading to work in his personal car.

Soliz’s attorneys said he was acting in self-defense and had no way of knowing Sgt. Rios was a police officer.

Clerical error leads to suspect being let out

A murder suspect is back behind bars, after bonding out because of a clerical error.

A judge set Darius Sims’ bond for $150,000.

But a clerk from the Harris County court missed a zero and typed in $15,000 instead.

The 27-year-old is accused of killing 19-year-old Daniel Thompson during a fight at a Whataburger parking lot back in January.

Thompson’s family tells us they are relieved Sims is back in jail.

Couple who shot at car with child inside arrested

The two suspects caught on camera attacking a man and his 2-year-old son on the North Freeway near Spring have both been arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Video of the shooting shows Benjamin Green assaulting the driver of the silver car before a woman he was with, Nazly Ortiz, grabbed her gun. She fired one shot toward the back window and another towards a neighboring car dealership where one person was hurt.

Green is now charged with assault and Ortiz is charged with aggravated assault.

Grass fires burn more homes in drought-ravaged North Texas

A grass fire spread to at least nine homes in a rural North Texas subdivision in the second such fire in as many days to strike the drought-ravaged region.

Crews from multiple fire departments worked in temperatures above 100 degrees to contain and extinguish the Tuesday afternoon fire in the rural Rendon community, southeast of Fort Worth.

Video from the scene showed homes fully involved in flames. No injuries were immediately reported.

The fire comes a day after a grass fire spread into a subdivision in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs. Twenty-six homes were damaged, nine of them destroyed.

Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at cop

A police document says that a 37-year-old woman arrested after opening fire at Dallas Love Field Airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a shot toward a police officer.

The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after the late Monday morning shooting.

An arrest warrant says that Odufuwa went toward a ticket counter and witnesses reported hearing a disturbance before she pulled a gun.

The arrest warrant says she fired two rounds in the ceiling and as she was confronted by a police officer, she fired in his direction.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.