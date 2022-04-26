HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Trial of man stabbing sixth grader begins

After years of delays, the trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a sixth grader on his walk home from school is now underway.

Andre Jackson is charged with murder for the death of Josue Flores in 2016. Ten witnesses testified on Monday about the crime scene.

They were not asked about Jackson, who maintains his innocence.

Texas death row inmate to get Supreme Court review

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who claims untested crime-scene evidence will help clear him.

Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she made her way to work at a supermarket in Bastrop, a rural community near Austin.

The justices will take up the case in the fall.

The issue is whether Reed waited too long to ask for DNA testing of items recovered from and near Stiles’ body and elsewhere.

His supporters have included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, as well as lawmakers from both parties.

Retrial begins in Dallas for man charged with killing 18

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span has begun, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked last fall.

Forty-nine-year-old Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Chemirmir’s attorney entered a not guilty plea for him on Monday.

Chemirmir has been charged with capital murder in all 18 of the women’s deaths. But he’s currently only scheduled to stand trial in Harris’ death.

Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

A new United Nations report says disasters are on the rise and are going to get worse.

In the late 20th century, the world had some 90 to 100 disasters per year. Now a new UN report says disasters that range from climate change to COVID-19 are going to jump to about 560 a year by 2030.

One scientist likened the trend to multiple illnesses that weaken a body’s immune system. He says it’s not just the disasters themselves but the accumulated risk, how they add up and ping-pong against each other.

‘Soft on crime’ attacks target Republicans who favor changes

With violent crime increasing in much of the U.S., Republicans see a winning strategy in portraying Democrats as soft on crime ahead of this year’s elections.

But the attacks are different in Oklahoma, where Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is being blamed for mass commutations and a crime that involved cannibalism.

The criticism of fellow Republicans is intensifying a split within the GOP between hard-liners and those conservatives who have shifted to support alternatives to prisons, largely as a way to save money.

Groups that advocate various types of criminal justice reform worry the attacks could jeopardize meaningful changes.

